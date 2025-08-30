CII Marathwada pushes green growth at GreenLinks 2025, Energy Competition

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Marathwada Zonal Council on Thursday hosted GreenLinks 2025: Conference on Sustainable Supply Chains along with the 4th energy management competition at Hotel Hyatt Place on Thursday.

The events highlighted the region’s growing focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and future-ready industrial practices. At the conference, industry leaders, sustainability experts and MSMEs discussed ESG compliance, carbon reduction, and sustainable sourcing. CII Marathwada chairman Prashant Narwade stressed collective action for green growth. A panel discussion on corporate procurement and MSME readiness featured speakers including Grindmaster Sameer Kelkar, energy exemplar Surya Kar, and Sustainovate Nitin Mishra. The parallel Energy Management Competition saw MSMEs and large companies present innovative practices in energy efficiency. Align Components Pvt. Ltd. and Endurance Technologies Ltd. won in the MSME and large-scale categories respectively, while firms like Marathwada Auto Compo pvt ltd , Metalman Auto, and TDK India also bagged honours. At the valedictory, Akanksha Tiwari, CEO of Cantonment Board, lauded industry efforts and urged firms to play a stronger role in India’s green transition. The events underlined the need for corporate-MSME collaboration to make Marathwada’s growth sustainable and globally competitive.