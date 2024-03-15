CII western region crowns champions at 36th quality circle competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region hosted the grand finale of their 36th Quality Circle competition at Chatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. This annual event was a part of CII's ongoing commitment to fostering a robust quality movement within India.

In all, 21 teams from across the Western Region battled it out for top honors. The esteemed judges panel comprised of Rishi Kumar Bagla past chairman, CII Maharashtra State Council and chairman, OMR Bagla Group, Sunil Kirdak, chairman, CII Marathwada zone and managing director, ToolTech Toolings, and Prashant Narwade, vice chairman, CII Marathwada zonal council and vice president, Greaves Cotton Ltd. Over 120 delegates from various industries gathered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to witness this prestigious event. Kirdak congratulated the winners and participants for their dedication to quality improvement.

The champions emerged victorious:

MSME category:

Winner: Team Vighnaharta, S B Reshellers Pvt Ltd, Kolhapur.

First runners up: Team Vighnaharta, Castco, Kolhapur.

Second runners up: Team Syntegon Phoenix, Syntegon Technology India Private Limited, Goa.

Large category:

Winner: Team Passion, VE Powertrain, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, Pithampur.

First runners up: Team Umang, Vardhman Fabrics, Budhni.

Second runners up: Team Steel Transformer, Tata Steel Ltd, Khopoli.