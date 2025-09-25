Cinematic-style attack in Bajajnagar: Youth stabbed, pistol misfires

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police sealed Maharana Pratap Chowk near Meenatai Thackeray market on Wednesday night around 8.30 pm after assailants stabbed a youth and attempted to fire at him in a filmy-style attack.

A forensic team recovered a pistol magazine from the spot and senior officials supervised the late-night probe. Around 8.30 pm, three to four men in a black Scorpio attacked bhisi operator Bholanath Shamarao Kadvinche (35, Wadgaon Kolhati, native of Sillod) with knives and tried to shoot him. The pistol misfired as its magazine slipped out, narrowly saving his life. Bleeding heavily, Kadvinche ran for safety while the attackers chased him but failed. Witnesses said panic spread in the busy market as shopkeepers shut shops and people fled. Police said the assault stemmed from a financial dispute. The attackers returned once to hunt for Kadvinche but left when they could not trace him. A forensic team reached the scene around 10.45 pm, seized the dropped magazine, and sealed the area. Senior officials, including deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar, assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Sanap, crime branch DCP Ratnakar Navale, police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, and Waluj MIDC PI Rameshwar Gade, remained on site late into the night to oversee the investigation. Locals allege the Meenatai Thackeray Market area is notorious for illicit liquor and beer bars, attracting criminals and drunks, leading to repeated fights, assaults, and a climate of fear.