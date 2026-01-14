Citizens accuse CSMC of denying them their voting rights

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting has been scheduled to be held on January 15. However, on the eve, the office received three different grievances from alert citizens.

Hundreds of voters without voting

Residents of Shantipura and its surrounding localities, situated behind Little Flower School in Chawani, claimed that they have been prevented from their voting rights by the municipal corporation administration. On condition of anonymity, they said that their area falls under Prabhag 4, but hundreds of voters’ names are missing and they came to know when they were trying to download their polling booth details through the municipal corporation’s Whatsapp VoterBot. They claimed to have voted in the last assembly elections in 2024. Hence a delegation of residents went to the Smart City Office, but was in vain. Lastly in hope of some action and justice they submitted an online grievances to the municipal commissioner. They were disappointed for not getting to cast their votes and curious to know where their votes had gone.

In the second grievance, a group of ladies voters claimed that they had reached SFS School to cast their vote (postal ballot), but there was no election staff present to notify their attendance or register their names and to ink their left fingers through marker pen. By dropping their postal ballots, they left the venue.

In the third grievance, a team of doctors and para-medical staff along with health assistance was present at the Garware Hi-Tech Park (near ERO 5) in Chikalthana MIDC, but the male doctor present on the occasion was stuck to his chair and busy chatting with his para-medical staff when a male patient on election duty visited the camp for his uneasiness. The doctor remained sitting and from there he directed the male health assistant to check the health condition and also provided tablets through another assistance.