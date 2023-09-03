Citizens anticipating Monday's district-wide bandh, while protests persist

Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh not to participate in the bandh: Industrial and medical sector excluded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district continued to witness widespread protests and disruptions for the third consecutive day in the aftermath of a lathi-charge incident involving Maratha protesters in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district. Many villages in the region observed a stringent bandh, with road blockades and demonstrations occurring at various locations.

The day saw an unofficial district-wide shutdown, as not a single Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was in operation. The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has called for a district-wide bandh on Monday, along with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but this move has faced opposition from the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, leaving the community in anticipation of what the next day will bring.

Numerous villages across the district organized road blockades, with instances of rasta roko observed in several places. In Aland and Ladsawangi of Phulambri tehsil, villagers blocked the Jalgaon-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway for over two hours, leading to a significant traffic jam. Protesters expressed their discontent with the government by spilling milk on the streets.

Similar closures were enforced in Nachanvel, Pishore (Kannad), Bazar Sawangi (Khultabad), Shiur Bangla (Vaijapur), Palod, Shivana (Sillod), and Shillegaon (Gangapur), where emotional tributes were paid to Maratha leaders. Support was extended to the protest of Manoj Jarange Patil. Paithan, including Pachod, and Dawarwadi-Nander, the constituency of guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, also observed a bandh, with youths staging a day-long sit-in.

While the MKM has called for a bandh in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday, it has excluded the industrial sector and medical establishments from the strike. However, uncertainty prevails as the Vyapari Mahasangh has decided not to participate in the strike after a meeting, raising questions about the outcome of tomorrow's events.