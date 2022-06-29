Citizens between 18 to 59 years to pay for booster dose

Doses available in three private hospitals

Aurangabad, June 29:

The health department has decided to give booster dose to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age at the health centers of the municipal corporation. While citizens between the age group of 18 and 59 will have to pay for the booster dose. The dose will be available only at three private hospitals approved by the corporation.

It has been two years since vaccination was started. Even after that, the percentage of those taking the first dose is only 84 per cent and the percentage of those taking the second dose is 64 per cent. The health department recently launched a plan to give booster doses to frontline workers and senior citizens.

Giving more information, municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the guidelines have come from the State government's health department. Frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age will be given a free booster dose from the corporation health centre. However, citizens between the age group of 18 to 59 will have to pay for the booster dose at private hospitals.

Rs 300 will be charged

Dr Mandlecha said Rs 300 will be charged from the citizens between the age group of 18 to 59 for a booster dose. The booster dose will be available at the Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital, Dhoot hospital and Medicover hospital.