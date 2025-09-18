Citizens demand more police and stations in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Concerned citizens, led by Advocate Baba Taide, urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to increase police strength and set up more police stations in the city to tackle rising crime and youth drug abuse.

During his visit for Marathwada Liberation Day on Wednesday, Fadnavis met with Taide and other residents, who highlighted that rapid population growth in areas like Satara, Bhavsinhpura, Begampura, and Bhimnagar has left police forces stretched thin. They also pointed out the widespread sale of illegal liquor, cannabis, and other substances. The memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister emphasized that citizens have been requesting new police stations since last year, but their demands have largely been ignored. Others present during the meeting included Sheshrao Ark, Shivajirao Ghoble, Subhash Kadam, Rajubhau Jogdande, and Ratan Suradkar.