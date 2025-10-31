Citizens encouraged to file complaints against police without fear

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Divisional Police Complaint Authority has urged citizens to lodge complaints against police misconduct without fear or hesitation, assuring full protection of their legal rights.

To spread awareness about the complaint process, the authority unveiled an informational poster explaining how citizens can file grievances either by email or in person. Functioning under the Home Department of the Maharashtra Government, the authority conducts independent inquiries into complaints against police officers to ensure transparency and accountability. Authority President Dilip Shirasav, along with members Milind Bilolikar and MK Bhosale, presided over the unveiling event. Shirasav said the initiative aims to make the complaint process simpler and more transparent. Advocate Atul Bachhav highlighted how displaying such boards will increase public awareness and encourage citizens to assert their rights.