Citizens experience the celestial festival of lights

Solar eclipse observation session: Over 200 citizens participate

Aurangabad:

In order to remove the misconceptions and superstitions among the citizens and promote the scientific approach, an open air solar observation camp was organised at Hanuman Tekdi and Ganesh Tekdi on Tuesday evening. More than 200 citizens participated in the camp.

This activity was organized jointly by the MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astronomical Science and Research Centre, Nisarga Mitra Mandal, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, Environmental Research Foundation and Educational Academy. Citizens and students of Aurangabad city participated in this festival. Director of science centre Shrinivas Aundhkar, Dr Dilip Yardi, entrepreneur Prasad Kokil, Dr Rashmi Borikar, Shirish Tambe, Dr Anil Ardad, Kishore Gathadi and other citizens participated in the camp.

36 percent of the sun covered

The eclipse began at 4.50 pm from the north. The Moon eclipsed the Sun by 36 percent at 5:42 pm. After about an hour and ten minutes, the sun set, hence the complete eclipse was not visible, said Aundhkar.