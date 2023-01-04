Citizens feel the winter chill on Wednesday

-Cloudy weather accompanied with cold air

-Temperature recorded at 11.5°C

Aurangabad: The city and the surrounding areas have been feeling more or less cold ever since the mercury dropped by three degrees on January 1. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Although the mercury remained stable on Wednesday, citizens felt the chill due to cloudy weather and cold winds that started since late afternoon. On January 1, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 °C. On January 2, the maximum temperature was 30°C and the minimum temperature was 9.4 °C. On January 3, the maximum temperature was 29.8°C and the minimum temperature was 10.6°C.

The temperature in the district fluctuated significantly during the month of December with the weather mostly humid during the day and cold at night. The coldest temperature of this winter season was recorded on December 10, with the maximum temperature at 30.5°C, while the minimum temperature at 7.5 °C. The fluctuating weather remained in the last month. Since January 1, the cold has started to set in the city again.