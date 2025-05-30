Citizens join in observing Chabeel Diwas; PCA served thousands in memory of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: The Punjabi Cultural Association (PCA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organised Chabeel Diwas programme in front of the National Flag Post at Kranti Chowk, on Friday. Thousands gathered to commemorate the unparalleled sacrifice of the fifth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

This special day, observed across India, marks the 418th anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji's martyrdom. According to a PCA press release, they served approximately 4500 glasses of refreshing Kacchi Lassi and distributed around 2500 servings of Chole (Kada Prasad) to passers-by and devotees throughout the day.

"The response we received was truly heartwarming and inspiring. It's a beautiful reflection of the unity and spirit of service that exists in our community. We are humbled by the opportunity to serve so many in the sacred memory of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, whose teachings of selflessness continue to guide us," said Rohit Maria, secretary of PCA.

The continuous flow of people highlighted the deep reverence for Guru Arjan Dev Ji's sacrifice and the community's embrace of this tradition. The PCA has thanked all volunteers, supporters, and the residents who contributed to making 'Chabeel Diwas' successful.