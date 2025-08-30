Citizens nab thieves at bus stand as police watch on

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Theft at bus stands has become routine, and passengers say the police seem least bothered. This laxity was once again exposed when alert citizens at the central bus stand had to chase down two thieves themselves right under the nose of the police chowki on Friday.

Around 11.30 am, passenger Sagar Bhoi (29, Jalgaon) lost his phone in the crowd, followed minutes later by Pushpak Gire (18, Kannad). As both searched frantically, shouts erupted nearby. Citizens had already nabbed two men and were thrashing them. The accused were identified as Manzoor Ahmed (23, Kiradpura) and Mujbir Rehman(26, Daregaon, Chalisgaon). The stolen phones of both passengers were recovered from them. Kranti Chowk police later reached and took custody. What infuriated passengers was that the thefts took place right in front of the police chowki inside the bus stand. “If we have to catch the thieves, what are the police even doing?” an angry commuter remarked. Police later admitted that the accused are repeat offenders with past cases registered. Both were produced in court and remanded to two days of police custody.