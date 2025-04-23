Citizens raises water shortage issue with divi commissioner

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a shortage of drinking water in many areas of Marathwada. Citizens have to struggle for water as various water supply schemes including the Jaljeevan Mission, have proved ineffective.

In Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde's online initiative 'Samvaad Marathwadashi', many citizens raised their voices on Wednesday regarding the water supply. The Commissioner ordered all the machinery to immediately resolve the problems in the shortage-hit areas.

He said that top priority should be given to drinking water and tankers should be pressed into the service wherever there is demand for water. The Commissioner also ordered to resolve the problems of the citizens regarding water shortage promptly.

If the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikar (MJP) completes the schemes at a fast pace in the coming period, there will be no need to acquire tankers and wells. “Planning for water distribution in the cities should be done as per the schedule. It should be ensured that there is no gap in water distribution,” he said to the officers.

Additional Commissioner Vijaysinh Deshmukh, Dr Anant Gavhane, Khushalsinh Pardeshi, Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar, and Executive Engineer of MJP Vijay Koli were present.

Citizens from Gangakhed in Parbhani, Vasmat in Hingoli, Hadgaon in Nanded district, Beed and Latur made complaints about the difficulties in the work of Jal Jeevan Mission, leakage of pipelines, illegal use of water in the village, difficulties in the city water supply scheme, the problems of the city water supply and private tankers. The officials in the meeting informed about the measures taken by the government regarding water shortage.

Take measures for reserved water storage for drinking

Drinking water should be given first priority and planning for possible water shortages. While taking water shortage measures, both short and long-term measures should be meticulously planned. A water supply plan should be prepared and implemented in the villages in the division where tankers are constantly needed. Care should be taken regarding the reserved water storage kept for drinking.

(Dilip Gawde, Divisional Commissioner)