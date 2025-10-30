Citizens run here & there for birth & death certificates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens are made to run here and there at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for birth and death certificates.

The GMCH administration is sending citizens to the sub-divisional office. The sub-divisional office is advising them to go to the GMCH. After the complaint of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, citizens are shocked as no decision has been taken to issue birth and death certificates in all offices.

Files are lying in the Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) office because of a decision. It is seen that no decision has been taken to issue certificates since the documents mentioned in the order issued on March 12 are not being fulfilled.

Hundreds of women give birth every day in the GMCH. As per the rule, if a birth or death certificate is required within a month, it can be obtained from the Government Hosptial. After one month, subsequent certificates can be obtained by applying to the sub-divisional office. However, currently, the GMCH administration is sending all applicants directly to the sub-divisional office, which is causing a lot of trouble for citizens.