Citizens throng to see the tableaux on the last day

Crowd continues till midnight

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

With the ten day Ganeshotsav coming to an end, the devotees flocked to see the decorations and tableaux of the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in the city on Thursday, that was the last day of the festival celebrations. As rains provided some relief, a large number of citizens stepped out of their houses. The rush continued till 12 midnight.

The Ganesh Mandals spent lakhs of rupees on the decorations and tableaux after the government removed all the restrictions. However, the rains proved to be a spoilsport for the devotees. However, the city received some relief as there was sparse rainfall recorded in the evening in the past three to four days. The tableaux at Rajabazar, Jadhavmandi, Shahgunj, Dhavni Mohalla, Sarafa Road, Kasari Bazar, Pandariba, Kelibazar, Vasant Bhavan, Rangargalli, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Nageshwarwadi, Khadkeshwar ground, Cidco and Chikalthana area witnessed huge rush of devotees in the past four days.

The Ganesh mandals in Waluj, Ranjangaon Shenpunji and Bajajnagar area also witnessed large crowds of people. The police administration permitted the Ganesh mandals to keep the tableaux open till 12 midnight for the last two days. Hence there was rush in the city till late in the night.