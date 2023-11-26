City accountant defrauded of Rs 4.5 lakh by cybercriminal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A city accountant was defrauded of Rs 4.5 lakh by a cybercriminal. The cybercriminal took a loan of Rs 4.13 lakh by sending an OTP to the accountant under the pretense of stopping extra charges on his credit card. The crook also withdrew Rs 31,805 from the accountant's bank account. A case has been registered in Satara police station.

According to police, the cybercriminal called the accountant on April 20 and pretended to be from the Axis Bank credit card department. He asked the accountant for his credit card details and then sent him an OTP. The accountant trusted the cybercriminal and gave him the OTP. The cybercriminal on April 21, used the OTP to take out a loan in the accountant's name and withdraw money from his bank account. The accountant has filed a complaint with the police, and an investigation is underway.