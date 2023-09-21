city & adjoing areas receive 45 mm rainfall in 1 hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and adjoining areas recorded 45 mm rainfall in just one hour on Thursday evening.

After a week, it started raining at 7.45 pm today, providing some relief to citizens from humidity. The rainfall was recorded up to two inches today.

The district registered 65 per cent rainfall so far while there is still a deficit of 35 per cent. A total of nine days of Monsoon season have left and the weather bureau is expecting retreating monsoon rains.

The weather centre had forecast three days ago about light to medium-level rainfall in Marathwada between September 21 and 23.

As per the forecast, the sky was partially cloudy since today morning. There was light rain in the afternoon and evening.

It started raining heavily and was accompanied by winds of 30 km to 40 km per hour in the evening. The weather department forecast heavy rainfall on September 22.

MGM Weather Centre records 1-inch rainfall

The weather Centre of the MGM Univeristy campus recorded rainfall of 1 inch, that is 27.4 mm. Chikalthana weather centre registered 45 mm rainfall by 8.30 pm. Weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar said that all the parts of the district experienced rain and this rainfall is from regular monsoon. He said that there is a possibility of more rainfall in the coming days.

Waterlogging in many areas

Ponds surfaced in many parts of the city after the rainfall. Water was flowing from drainages in the Padampura area. Water logging was reported in some areas of the city. The fire brigade Department has not received any call for help until 9 pm today.