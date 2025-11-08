City airport use Mumbai’s AMSS extension for flight navigation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The recent collapse of the IP-based Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport led to widespread flight delays and cancellations across the country, drawing attention to the vital role this system plays in aviation operations. Although the system has now been restored, the incident has raised questions among passengers about what exactly the AMSS does and why it is so crucial.

According to aviation sources, Delhi handles a very high volume of flights, and the AMSS failure was triggered by an overload of flight plan messages. “The system became overwhelmed by the high number of incoming messages, causing it to crash,” an official explained. “During the outage, air traffic controllers (ATC) had to revert to manual procedures to keep operations running. However, this manual process is much slower and quickly led to a backlog, putting tremendous pressure on the staff.”

What is AMSS?

The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) is a digital platform that allows airlines to share flight plans with Air Traffic Control before takeoff. A flight plan is a crucial document containing details such as the aircraft’s intended route, halt points, timing, fuel requirements, and other operational data. This information enables ATC to monitor aircraft movements, issue clearances, and manage airspace efficiently, said aviation expert.

"Through AMSS, flight plans are transmitted via the Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunications Network (AFTN), ensuring real-time communication between pilots and controllers. The system plays a key role in maintaining flight safety and smooth coordination within Indian and international airspace," he added.

AMSS Extension at Chikalthana Airport

At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Chikalthana Airport, the ATC relies on an extension of Mumbai Airport’s AMSS system. Since the local flight movement is relatively low—currently about eight flights per day—using Mumbai’s extension has been sufficient for many years. However, at major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai, which handle approximately 1,500 and 1,000 flights daily respectively, dedicated AMSS systems are essential for managing the heavy traffic load, said the airport sources.

Evolution of Flight Plan Communication

The process of filing flight plans has evolved significantly over time. Initially, flight information was transmitted using Morse code, later moving to typewritten messages, then computer-based systems, and today to Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks. Modern AMSS technology allows airlines to file flight plans from anywhere in the world, with no geographical restrictions.