City Baha’is organise medical camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Baha’i community of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organised a medical check-up camp in the remote village of Sobalgaon to celebrate Nav-Ruz, Baha’i New Year, with the needy.

The camp had many visitors who were in need of medicines. Dr Gite along with his team assisted the community, by giving doctors and medicines. The Baha’is believe in oneness of mankind, oneness of religion and one planet, one country.