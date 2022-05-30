City-based lady doctor dies in road accident in Uttarkashi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 30:

In a tragic accident, the city’s expert in clinical genetics Dr Alka Ekbote died, while many others sustained minor and grave injuries, after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a 100-metre deep valley, on Gangotri National Highway, at Uttarkashi, on Sunday midnight. Meanwhile, the news of sudden demise has shocked the city’s medical professionals and a pall of gloom descended on the house.

Names of injured in accident

It is learnt that the names of injured are Hematologist Dr Vyankatesh Ekbote, Orthodontist Dr Pranav Mahajan, Aesthetic dentist Dr Uma Patil-Mahajan, their son and daughter, Dr Uma’s sister Vrushali Patil, cousin sister Sai Pawar, gynaecologist at MGM Medical College and Hospital Anupriya Maharshi and her son Arnav Maharshi. Dr Vyankatesh has sustained severe injury in his shoulder, while Dr Uma has sustained bone fractures. They both are undergoing treatment in a hospital at Dehradun.

The city’s three doctors (Ekbote, Mahajan and Maharshi) had been for trekking and pilgrimage tourism with their family members.

Accident Spot?

The accident had taken place at a distance of 15 kms away from Gangotri Dham. The vehicle (Temp Traveller)ferrying the city doctors and their families met with an accident while heading towards Harsil near Copang on Gangotri National Highway.

Get Going

Dr Uma Mahajan and other local doctors used to organise Marathon, Walkathon, Trekking through the organisation ‘Get Going’.Hence these doctors and their families were on adventure and pilgrimage tourism.

Pall of Gloom descended

Dr Ekbote’s residence is situated on road extended from Cidco Flyover to Mukundwadi Railway Station.Dr Alkas was associated with Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital.Vyankatesh Ekbote, senior physician Dr Shriganesh Ekbote and Dr Shobhana Ekbote were also in the same hospital.The family members in the city came to know about the accident on Monday morning and a pall of gloom descended on the house. The relatives, well-wishers and the professional colleagues rushed towards their home. Dr Alka was an expert Geneticist and would give new lease of life to minor aged children by identifying different ailments and its genetic reasons.Her sudden demise has shocked the medical sector in and around the city.

Rush in Cidco

The staff and well-wishers of Dr Uma Mahajan also gathered at her hospital in Cidco Bus Stand Circle and MGM Hospital.

Extended help to each other

The victims have to wait for help after the vehicle fell in the 100-metres-deep gorge from the national highway.These injured doctors and their families tried to extend help to each other in this critical situation, said the city doctors.

The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that he had spoken to the Uttarkashi collector Abhishek Ruhela after learning about the accident.Of the two deceased, one is Dr Alka Ekbote and another one hails from Tamil Nadu. There were 14 members from Aurangabad.Meanwhile, the health condition of Arnav Maharshi and Vrushali Patil is reported to be critical and they are undergoing treatment in Max Hospital at Dehradun.Meanwhile, the other members have sustained minor injuries.We will provide all neccessary help to them, said Dr Karad.