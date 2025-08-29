City begins Ganeshotsav at its spiritual heart: Shri Sansthan Ganpati

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ganeshotsav has brought Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alive with joy and devotion since August 27. From the very first day, streets have resonated with dhol-tasha beats, while mandals across the city welcome Lord Ganesha with grandeur. At the heart of these celebrations stands the city’s Gram Daivat, Shri Sansthan Ganpati. Revered as one of the oldest and most sacred temples, it has been the spiritual starting point for generations, embodying the faith and unity of the city.

The idol of Sansthan Ganpati is believed to be swayambhu (self-manifested), earning its status as the city’s presiding deity. Every major function, rally, or public event traditionally begins here, with devotees ranging from political leaders to ordinary citizens seeking blessings. A notable moment in its history was in 1991, when, following Shiv Sena’s civic poll victory, Balasaheb Thackeray personally visited the temple and offered a golden crown. The temple trust continues to celebrate Ganeshotsav with devotion and a strong sense of social responsibility, making Sansthan Ganpati a symbol of cultural unity and faith.

"As the city’s Gram Daivat, our trust promotes social responsibility. During Ganeshotsav, we guide students through Arthavshrush Pathan and organize various programs. Our key initiative is providing free meals for ten days to all needy people, ensuring the festival spreads both devotion and compassion."

– Dr. Prashant Shinde, Trustee, Shri Sansthan Ganpati Mandir

Diwan Devdi Ganpati: A towering landmark

Another historic icon of the city, Diwan Devdi Ganpati, was established in 1992 and is among the oldest idols in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Its uniqueness lies in being Maharashtra’s first 21-foot Ganpati idol, attracting devotees from near and far. The towering idol has become a symbol of grandeur and faith, celebrated with devotion every Ganeshotsav.