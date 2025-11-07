City begins to feel the chill;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city and surrounding areas have begun to experience cooler weather over the past two days, as minimum temperatures continue to drop. While the days remain warm, the nights have turned noticeably colder. On Friday, the minimum temperature fell by three degrees, causing the city to experience a distinct chill. Cool winds prevailed throughout the day, and by evening, the drop in temperature became more evident.

The minimum temperature has been falling steadily for the past three days, bringing a pleasant coolness to the air. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.3°C, while the minimum dipped to 15.2°C.

Since Wednesday, there has been a gradual decline in both maximum and minimum temperatures. On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum of 31.2°C and a minimum of 19°C. On Thursday, the maximum rose slightly to 31.5°C, but the minimum dropped to 18.2°C, a decline of 0.8°C. Earlier this year, in January, the minimum temperature had gone down to 15.1°C.

Following an intense monsoon season that brought heavy rainfall across Marathwada, and additional unseasonal rains in October, the Meteorological Department has forecast that this winter will bring a sharper chill than usual.