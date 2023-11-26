City blanketed in fog, no sun exposure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A thick fog engulfed the city Sunday morning, obscuring the sun's rays for the entire day. The minimum temperature dipped 21.2 degrees Celsius, making it chilly for residents. The foggy conditions are attributed to a cyclonic wind pattern over the coastal areas of South India and West Bengal. The meteorological department has predicted rain in the region on November 27.

Light rain showers were also reported in the city. The mercury has been dropping steadily since November 23, bringing down the maximum temperature. Cloudy weather is expected to persist in Marathwada for the next two days.

Cloudy weather for two days

Marathwada will have cloudy weather for two days. There is a cyclonic situation towards the Bay of Bengal. The storm will move upwards in the next two days. Until then, cloudy weather will prevail in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra. Light rain may occur at some places.

- Srinivas Aundhkar, Meteorologist