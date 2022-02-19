City boy develops hybrid bike from scrap

Bike was with a cost of Rs 20,000

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

There are a large number of electric motorcycles coming in the market. Though the number of bikes has increased, still there are not enough charging stations. Hence many people avoid buying an electric bike. Also, the rising prices of fuel are burning a hole in the common man's pocket. However, Afroz Sheikh, a mechanical engineer by profession and a resident of Harsul area has developed a hybrid bike from scrap with just Rs 20,000.

At present, a large number of electric bikes have arrived in the market. But when buying these mopeds, many users face difficulties due to the lack of charging stations. This issue also bothered Afroz who faced the same issue while travelling with his mother. So he had to push his bike, and his mother had to walk. Hence Afroz decided to build a moped that can run both on petrol and battery. So, after working for three months on a two-wheeler bought from scrap for Rs 3,000.

He then invested Rs 17,000 on parts and battery. He finally made a hybrid bike that could be easily switched to battery-power when the petrol gets over. Afroz said that the bike needs 3 hours of charging and can easily run up to 20 km and 45 to 50 km on petrol. The special thing about making such a bike is that you don't need to do much modification to make such bikes and the cost is also very low. Such technology can be used in any type of bike and it can be turned into a hybrid bike. Also, such bikes can be created from scrap using old chassis and other materials and the price can be reduce up to 50 per cent.