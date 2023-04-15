City bus conductor molests female passenger

Case registered in the Cidco police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case of molestation was registered at the Cidco police station against the conductor who tried to molest a woman traveling in a city bus by forcing her to dial a number on her mobile phone and then holding her hand. The incident took place on April 13 between Aurangpura bus stand and Cidco M-2.

According to information, the woman used to board a city bus at Aurangpura every afternoon for her work and alighted at Cidco M-2 bus stand. As usual, when she boarded the bus from Aurangpura on Thursday afternoon, the bus conductor offered her a seat near his seat. He then started talking to her and forced her to dial a number on her mobile phone.

In the meantime, he molested her by holding her hand and asked her to wait at the bus stop for ten minutes. After this incident, the woman approached the Cidco police station and filed a complaint against the bus driver. The police registered a case against the conductor. Constable A Shingane is further investigating the case.