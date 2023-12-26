City buzzed with vibrant festivities on Datta Jayanti

56 Bhog prasad offered : Gurucharitra parayan and prasad distribution across temples

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chants of ‘Digambara Digambara Shripad Vallabh Digambara’ as the city celebrated Shri Datta Jayanti on Tuesday. Temples across the city buzzed with vibrant festivities, offering devotees a variety of ways to commemorate the holy occasion.

The Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, adorned with lights and flowers, hosted the Janmotsav at 12.39 pm, followed by a Gurucharitra parayan and prasad distribution. The Jagrut Datta temple witnessed a Rudra abhishek, followed by a 56 Bhog offering and Datta kirtan leading to a procession.

Devotees thronged the Datta temple in Devlai Chowk for aarti and Maha Prasad, while Sant Kashi Vishwanath at Beed Bypass held a rudra abhishek jaap, Paduka Pujan, abhishek, and naradiya kirtan by Shrinivas Kanitkar Maharaj.

Notably, the anniversary of the Sant Kashiwishwanth Baba idol was also celebrated. Twenty quintals of Mahaprasad were distributed to devotees throughout the day, with queues lasting well into the evening.

Celebrations in Waluj

In Waluj, Shri Datta Temple and Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra at Bajajnagar held Jayanti celebrations. The Balipurna Ahuti and Rudra Abhishek were performed, followed by a Mahaarti in the presence of Gurumauli Annasaheb More. The Ekta Mitra Mandal in Bajajnagar also organized various programs, including Gurucharita Parayan and Bhagwat Katha.