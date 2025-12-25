City celebrates Christ’s birth with devotion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave the world a message of peace and love, was celebrated across the globe on Thursday as the Christmas festival. Similarly, Christmas was celebrated with deep devotion in churches of all denominations across the Cantonment area, the city, Cidco and the Waluj area.

On this occasion, at Christ Church, Bishop Rt Rev Prakash D. Patole, and at other churches various clergy, conveyed the message of Christ’s birth by explaining the prophecy of Jesus’s birth as mentioned in the Holy Scriptures (the Bible), the purpose of his birth and the account of his life. Rev S Y Ghule and Rev Bhushan Ranade assisted Bishop Patole during the religious ceremonies. At St Philip’s Church, Rev S S Battise delivered the message. At St Francis de-Sales Cathedral, Bishop Bernard Lance Pinto gave the Christmas message. Fr Leslie Rodrigues, Fr Stephen Almeida, Fr Brian Motheghar and Fr Amit Kumar assisted in the religious rites.

The Christmas celebrations began with great enthusiasm from midnight on Wednesday in a deeply devotional atmosphere. All churches were decorated with attractive lighting and festive embellishments. Large stars, illuminated decorations on houses and nativity scenes were set up in Mission Compound, Jinsi and Shantipura. Choir groups went from house to house singing Christmas carols, spreading joy.

At Christ Church, secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Bipin Ingals, members Mahesh Shrisundar, Prashant Tidke, Pradeep Takwale, Dilip Nikalje, Kausalya Nade, Sushila Shrisundar and Melvin Khetre, among others, extended their co-operation in organising the celebrations.