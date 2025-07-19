City Chowk-Naubat Gate road widening pending for past two years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has launched a large-scale road widening campaign across the city. The campaign has created widespread fear, with property owners voluntarily removing their homes and shops even at the mere sound of the municipal announcement van.

However, despite two years passing since the removal of encroachments, the municipal corporation has been unable to widen the road from City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza. Traffic continues on a partially completed road, leading to daily evening congestion. Residents are now asking, “When will the municipal corporation actually complete this road widening?”

Historic Naubat Darwaza under threat

For years, traffic passed through the historic Naubat Darwaza in the Kile-Ark area, putting its structure at risk. Based on recommendations from historians, the municipal corporation decided to halt traffic through the arch and agreed to develop roads on both sides of the heritage gate.

On one side lies Panchkunwa Cemetery, and on the other, a residential settlement. The cemetery committee quickly handed over land for road widening without delay. The CSMC floated a ₹3 crore tender and began construction. A smooth cement-concrete road was built on one side. However, properties on the opposite side remain untouched. For two years, the issue of acquiring those properties has remained stuck in official files. With no land available, the contractor abandoned the work midway.

TDR and alternate plots

Some property owners near Naubat Darwaza possess PR cards, making them eligible for TDR. For those lacking ownership documents, the estate section has started the process of providing alternative plots. But no final decision has been made in the past two years.

Statement from cemetery committee

“Accidents occur regularly on this road, and traffic congestion is frequent. Since our cemetery is adjacent, people often come here for burial services. We want the road to be completed. We have already given up our land. The civic administration should take a decision regarding remaining property owners and complete the road,” said President of the Qabrastan Committee Abdul Rashid Khan.

Official response

The CSMC estate officer Sanjay Chamle said,“The process of allocating alternate land and providing TDR to affected property owners in Kile-Ark is ongoing. A decision will be taken soon at the higher administrative level.”