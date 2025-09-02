City Chowk residents demand desilting of nullah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry residents of localities in the vicinity of City Chowk including Saifee Mohalla have accused the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) of failing to clean up the nullah, opposite BMC Bank, under pre-monsoon maintenance drive.

They claimed that despite giving reminders to the civic administration no action has been taken upon to resolve their issues.

The residents grieved, the nullah, opposite BMC Bank in City Chowk, passes through Saifee Masjid. It is posing a health threat to residents (including old age persons and kids) as the nullah has been dumped by thermocol and other waste including plastic materials. The drain water is not flowing smoothly and the raw smell is causing health problems. “ We urge the CSMC superiors to direct the sanitary officials concerned and take prompt action by desilting the nullah and removing the waste that is blocking the flowing of water immediately,” said the residents of Saifee Mohalla.