City Congress demonstrates against Patil’s remarks

Aurangabad: The City Congress reacted aggressively against the alleged remarks of minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil begged people for starting school. Patil made these remarks during the certificate distribution ceremony of Sant Peeth at Paithan. It had an immediate response in Aurangabad.

The Congress activists then gathered in front of the SB College on Friday evening and demonstrated against Patil’s remarks under the leadership of Congress city president Sheikh Yusuf. The protesters also shouted slogans demanding Patil's resignation and apology. Meanwhile Patil was present in a programme being held in the SB college while the demonstrations took place outside the college. Dr Pawan Dongre, Deepali Misal, Dr Arun Shirsath, Mahendra Ramandwal, Anil Patel, Sagar Nagre and others were taken into custody by the Kranti Chowk police and later released.