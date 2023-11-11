City Development Plan to get ready in 2024

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, has said that the Development Plan (DP) Unit deployed by the state government has handed over all the documents and maps prepared by it, as per the High Court orders, to the state government appointed independent officer Shreekant Deshmukh, during last week. We have accepted the maps demarcating existing land use (ELU). However, the maps demarcating proposed land use (PLU) will be revised and prepared fresh.

It may be noted that the city development plan dispute has been going on since 2015. Later on, the dispute reached the Supreme Court. However, to overcome the dispute, the State Government decided to prepare an integrated development plan comprising old and new DPs. Hence, the state deployed a DP unit in the CSMC. The unit headed by Dr Raza Khan in the last two years had prepared ELU and PLU maps. Later on, a petition was filed in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court. The bench instructed the state to appoint an independent officer in three weeks to prepare further DP Plan. The court also ordered to hand over the documents and maps relating to the plan to the independent officer in three months. Accordingly, the deputy director Shrikant Deshmukh took over the charge and all the documents and maps were handed over to him on October 31. It included ELU, PLU maps, and other documents and pen drives in a sealed envelope.

The administrator said, “We have accepted the ELU, but the PLU maps will be revised and made fresh. The independent officer has started the work. PLU is expected to complete in four months. I hope the new integrated development plan will be ready in the new year (2024).”