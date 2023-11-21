City diabetologists impress with folk art

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The doctors, who are always seen putting stethoscopes around their necks and white aprons, today surprised one and all by presenting their artistic and creativity skills to convey the message of maintaining fitness and health. The doctors presented the traditional folk art ‘Gavlan’ and ‘Gondhal’ to convey the message.

Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) is a big organisation in the country which is working in the field of diabetes. Its annual conference was held in Mumbai on November 17.

The doctors from all over India attended the conference. The expert diabetologists guided the doctors. The conference was hosted by Maharashtra. Hence to showcase the rich and cultural tradition of Maharashtra, the doctors from Nashik, Mumbai, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar presented different traditional arts at the conference. The city’s additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Dr Sanjeev Indurkar, Dr Mayura Kale, Dr Bela Nimbhorkar, Dr Ranjana Deshmukh, Dr Yashaswini Tupkari, Dr Amit Naghate, Dr Anant Kadethankar and Dr Dhananjay Khatavkar presented ‘Gavlan’ and ‘Gondhal’ at the conference. They received applause for their presentation. The doctors highlighted how the art in physical mobility, group counselling and staying healthy.