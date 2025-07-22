Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Startups in the city are committed to zero carbon emissions from the very beginning, relying entirely on clean energy.

As industries adopt zero-carbon and eco-friendly practices, the future of the city looks promising. Known as an industrial and investment hub, the city sees thousands of students graduating annually, yet only a few startups originate here. Currently, over 100 startups in the pre-stage and prototype phases are operating across the city and MIDC areas. Most of the startups listed below utilize clean energy and solar power. These ventures are attracting investments from major industrial tycoons. A recent study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) highlights that a well-designed Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar could deliver significant environmental and public health benefits. The city has long struggled with air pollution, prompting the development of a comprehensive Clean Air Action Plan aimed at improving air quality.

City startups committed to green and clean energy

City Startup Purifies Water 200% Faster

A startup from the City of Gates, Lambert Water, purifies wastewater over 200% more efficiently than competitors. Founder Abhijeet Kumar says, “Currently, 70% of India’s water remains untreated. We purify over 20,000 liters daily using our patented technology.” The bootstrapped startup is recommended by NITI Aayog, Minister Piyush Goyal, and was endorsed at a UAE conference.

Dopar Energy accelerates EV powertrain innovation

Co-founded by Ganesh Shelke, Dopar Energy is a fast-growing startup focused on designing and manufacturing BLDC motors and motor controllers the heart of electric vehicle technology. By blending IoT, automation, and green mobility, Dopar serves both organized and unorganized markets, driving the future of sustainable transportation.

City startup transforms vendor mobility with affordable EV trolleys

Sanyam Kawade’s bootstrapped startup is developing low-cost electric trolleys to enhance vendor transportation. Currently in the prototype phase, this innovation aims to boost efficiency and reduce costs for small business owners, positioning itself as a game changer in urban mobility.

City startups poised for success with strong industrial and investment support

As startups continue to grow in our city an industrial and investment hub I confidently guarantee that those who begin here have the best chance to become major industry leaders. At CII, we provide training to ensure every startup is sustainable from the start, aiming for zero-emission ventures in our city.

— Prashant Narwade, Chairman CII

City s0ees rise in non-academic startups

“There’s a noticeable increase in non-academic startups in our city. While we may have fewer incubation centers like MAGIC compared to Pune and Mumbai, I firmly believe Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar isn’t behind in innovation. Our ecosystem is growing steadily, and local entrepreneurs are showing strong potential to scale with the right support and vision.”

— Mihir Saundalgikar, Secreatery CMIA