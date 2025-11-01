City enters wedding whirlwind!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city has stepped into a festive frenzy as the much-awaited weddings season. After a lull during the monsoon, an extended streak of auspicious dates starting from November 23 and continuing till December 14 has set the stage for nearly one and a half months of continuous wedding celebrations.

According to local astrologers, this period is considered highly favorable for marriages, with key muhurtas falling on November 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 30, and December 2 and 5. These dates are already witnessing an overwhelming response, with marriage halls, decorators, and caterers booked to capacity. The surge is largely driven by couples who had postponed their weddings earlier in the year and are now eager to begin their new journey on an auspicious note. However, the flurry of celebrations is also expected to bring its own challenges. Arrangements are being planned to manage the congestion and ensure smooth movement during peak muhurta days.

No muhurta in January

According to astrologers, there are no auspicious muhurtas for weddings in the early months of the new year. Due to Shukra Tara Asta (the setting of Venus), January is not considered a favorable time for marriages. After December 14, the next auspicious period for weddings will begin directly in February.

November wedding rush

As the wedding season arrives, November is considered the most auspicious period for marriages. However, January will not be suitable for weddings this year due to Shukra Tara Asta (the setting of Venus).

— Ramkrishna Barhate Banegaonkar, Guruji