City entrepreneurs explore Toyota's work culture

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Office bearers and members of the Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASIA), an organization of small-scale entrepreneurs, visited five different projects of Toyota Kirloskar Motors in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The delegation studied the industrial processes and work culture at these projects. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has announced an investment in the Bidkin Industrial Belt under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, generating excitement in the industrial sector.

Responding to an invitation from the company, MASSIA's delegation visited Toyota’s five projects in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Project heads briefed the delegation about the production processes at each site. The delegation included MASIA President Chetan Raut, former President Anil Patil, vice president Manish Agarwal, Arjun Gaikwad, Rajesh Mandhani, Sachin Gayake, Ramakant Pulakundwar, Viren Patil, Suresh Khillare, Dushyant Athawale, Rajesh Vidhate, Mangesh Niturbkar, Milind Kulkarni, Rahul Dhamne, Ajay Gandhi, Anand Ladda, Ganesh Sarovar, and Anurag Kalyani, among others.

Quote:

“The objective of this study tour was to understand new technologies, workflows, and global-standard processes in the automobile industry, as well as to explore opportunities for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar industries to obtain Toyota’s vendor code. This visit also provided insights into the company’s expectations of us. It has opened doors for future collaborations,” said MASSIA President Chetan Raut.

Photo Caption:

MASSIA office bearers and Toyota officials during their visit to Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ Bengaluru project.