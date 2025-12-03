City expands HIV awareness and screening efforts

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city marks Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week, embracing this year’s theme: “Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response,” as the nation recently observed World AIDS Awareness Day.

The city has made significant progress in HIV awareness, especially in rural areas, overcoming past outreach disruptions. Yet, challenges persist. Doctors say the main hurdle is mindset, not infrastructure. Social stigma, fear of exposure, and low understanding often prevent people from seeking HIV testing. “Many come only when symptoms appear, by then precious time is lost,” says a counsellor at a local ICTC centre. Despite better awareness, screening remains limited. Healthcare professionals stress that sustained education, community engagement, and targeted outreach are crucial to promote timely testing and transform the city’s HIV response.

Lenacapavir: Six-month HIV injection

Lenacapavir (LEN), recommended by WHO, allows HIV patients to take an injection every six months instead of daily pills and is considered closest to a vaccine. “LEN will be available once NACO sends it to Maharashtra, and we will start administering it immediately,” said Manisha Bhattacharya, ART Centre Nodal Head.

Patient load at GMCH ART Centre

Total registered patients: 4,952

On first-line treatment: 3,491

On second-line treatment: 420

On third-line treatment: 41

Awareness gaps persist

“The city currently has four ART centres, and we are actively working on expanding awareness. At present, these centres provide monthly treatment through tablets. Our outreach teams were focusing on Gangapur, Waluj, where remote locations and low awareness remain major challenges.”

— Dr. Madhukar Salve, senior medical officer and head of the ART Centre, GMCH

HIV outreach is increased

The city has 21 ICTC centres and one mobile van, but private labs remain uncovered, raising silent HIV risk. Since April, our team screened over 3,000 people, finding 4 HIV-positive cases and 70–80 sexually transmitted infection cases among 7,000 examined.

— Sunil Ugale, project coordinator MGVS