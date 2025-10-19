City experiences humid weather with temperature fluctuations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city and surrounding areas experienced the lingering effects of the October heat. Temperatures fluctuated, but the weather remained humid. On 19th October, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C and the minimum at 21.6°C.

Since 1st October, the maximum temperature gradually rose, reaching 32°C by 7th October. Thereafter, it increased by about 1°C each day. With strong sunlight during the day and cool nights, the conditions became conducive to illnesses.

On 13th October, the maximum temperature reached 33.5°C, the highest since the monsoon. Subsequently, on 17th October, the maximum temperature was 33.4°C and the minimum 21°C. On 18th October, the maximum was 32.5°C and the minimum 20.6°C.