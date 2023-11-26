City experiences unseasonal rains with thunderstorm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different parts of the city witnessed unseasonal rains with a thunderstorm Sunday late evening.

It may be noted that the sky was cloudy since morning and later blanket of fog in the evening. The citizens were surprised by a sudden change in weather. It started raining at 9 pm. The pace of the rain was slow at the beginning but, it intensified. Water logging was reported in some low-lying areas of the city. Vehicular traffic on main roads like Jalna Road was affected a lot due to unseasonal rains. It was accompanied by lighting. There was low traffic on the roads of the city with it started raining as many preferred to remain indoors. Even the market at several places wore a deserted look. There was a cold breeze also. Some areas of the city reported electricity failure and had to spend hours in darkness.