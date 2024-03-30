City faces numerous challenges

Sameeksha Pawar (researcher): Developing a city, especially one with historical significance like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, can face numerous challenges. Infrastructure, urban planning, heritage preservation, environmental concerns, socio-economic disparities, funding and investment. Addressing the challenges requires a comprehensive approach involving collaboration between government authorities, urban planners, community stakeholders, and private sector entities. It also necessitates long-term vision, strategic planning, and commitment to sustainable development principles.

Niraj Nair (student): Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), a historical city with world heritage sites requires the implementation of an efficient and dynamic traffic regulation system (AI-powered traffic monitoring) enabling a smooth commute for professionals, the public and tourists as well. Another extremely important aspect is promoting and raising awareness on ‘Rain Water Harvesting’ and water preservation should be done. This will aid the city in combating drought situations during summertime and will reduce the burden on the civic authorities in the aforementioned aspect.

Shlok Bagdiya (Pharmacist): Major infrastructure upgrades in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar include an underpass at Shivajinagar along with a focus on improved transportation, utilities, and commercial zones to accommodate the growing population. Beed by pass flyover eases the traffic conditions and better option to cover a larger distance in a short time in the city. Air connectivity to different cities in India like Bangalore, Hyderabad & Ahmedabad helps many travellers and business communities around the city. Smart city buses have improved commutes around the city for middle-class people where it provides transport with a pocket-friendly budget.

Dr Mohd Abdul Raffey (assistant director, UGC-MMTTC), BAMU): Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, holds significant historical and cultural importance in Maharashtra. However, its development needs are multifaceted. Primarily, infrastructure requires attention to support the burgeoning population and burgeoning industries. Upgrading transportation networks, including roads and public transit, is imperative to ease congestion and facilitate smoother movement within the city.

Additionally, investments in education and healthcare infrastructure are crucial to ensure the well-being and progress of residents. Promoting tourism by preserving and promoting historical sites like Bibi Ka Maqbara can stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, initiatives for sustainable development, such as waste management and renewable energy adoption, are essential to mitigate environmental challenges.

Addressing unemployment through skill development programs and fostering entrepreneurship can enhance the city's economic landscape.