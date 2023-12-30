City gears up for a sparkling New Year

Kaleidoscope of celebrations planned to welcome 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the final days of 2023 tick by, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is buzzing with excitement for the grand New Year's welcome. From pulsating party venues to serene temple visits, the district presents a kaleidoscope of celebrations to ring in the year 2024.

Restaurants and farmhouses have donned their festive best, ready to host extravagant New Year's bashes. "As farmhouses become popular choices for celebrations, we are delighted to host families looking for a unique and tranquil setting to ring in the New Year. We've curated a special menu with live music and fireworks to make it an unforgettable night," shares Shushrut Patil, owner of a farmhouse. Apartment societies and colonies are buzzing with preparations for potluck dinners and bonfire gatherings, promising a warm, community-driven revelry. For elder citizens, the new year dawns with visits to temples like Grishneshwar and Shirdi, seeking blessings for the year ahead.

Youthful exuberance and thrill

Youngsters are gearing up for the thrill of club nights and DJ parties, eager to dance the night away. "This year, we're hosting a neon-themed bash with glow-in-the-dark mocktails, cocktails and a confetti countdown," said Adesh Gupta, manager of a star hotel, reflecting the city's vibrant nightlife scene.

A taste of celebration

Hotels have whipped up delectable menus for the occasion. "Our New Year's buffet features local delicacies alongside global favorites, catering to every palate," said Hafeez Khan, a restaurant owner. However, there is a slight increase in prices, as most establishments factor in the festive demand.

Focus on social awareness

Amidst the revelry, a social campaign advocating for responsible celebrations is gaining momentum. Social groups are promoting alternatives like spending time with family, enjoying board games, or simply sipping on milk and juice over alcohol urging everyone to celebrate safely and consciously.