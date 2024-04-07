City gears up for Gudi Padwa celebrations

Residents to welcome the Hindu New Year with traditional fervor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens are preparing to usher in the Hindu New Year with a vibrant display of Gudhi. The markets are witnessing a surge in demand for traditional Gudi-making materials like nakshi kathi (embroidered sticks), Gathis (garland of sugar syrup), and ready-made jewelry and sarees.

Nakshi Kathi comes from Andhra Pradesh

Jadhavwadi and Mondha areas are bustling with vendors selling nakshi kathi, essential for constructing the Gudhi. This year, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 sticks, sourced from Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, are expected to be sold in the city. Prices range between Rs 90 and Rs 100 per stick. Bamboo, sourced from Konkan, is also a popular choice and is available for Rs 30 to Rs 35 per stick.

Ready-made Sarees for effortless Gudi attire

Dressing the Gudhi in a saree can be a tedious task. Recognizing this, the markets are full of ready-made sarees that can be installed on the stick. Tailor Manoj Bomble said that ready-made sarees are available for Rs 1,000 each. These sarees provide a convenient option for those who wish to save time and effort.

Locally made ready-made Gudhi gains traction

The city's Kathar community youth are capitalizing on the festive spirit by offering ready-made Gudhi. Previously, these were sourced from Pune and Mumbai. However, this year, locally crafted options are available in Gulmandi, Supari Hanuman Road, and Aurangpura, ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 150 depending on size.

Sweetening the New Year with Gathis

The tradition of adorning the Gudhi with a sugar necklace continues. These necklaces, available in various sizes, symbolize a sweet beginning to the New Year.

Saffron flags add patriotism to celebrations

In recent years, the trend of hoisting saffron flags alongside the Gudhi has gained popularity. Flags in sizes ranging from 2 by 3 feet to 4 by 6 feet are available, with estimates suggesting 150 to 2,000 flags being sold in the city.