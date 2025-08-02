City gets its first aviation academy, to train future pilots at Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The dream of soaring through the skies as a pilot is no longer out of reach for Marathwada’s youth.

In a major boost to the region’s aviation aspirations, DY Patil Aviation Academy has been allotted land at Chikalthana International Airport to begin full-fledged pilot training. This marks a historic milestone for the first time, the region will have its own flying training institute, opening the cockpit doors to local students who once saw aviation as a distant goal. “This academy isn’t just about training pilots,” say aviation experts. “It’s about creating a future-ready aviation ecosystem.” The initiative is expected to position the city as an emerging hub in the aviation and transport sector, while also fueling economic growth across industries like tourism, hospitality, real estate, and services.More importantly, it promises to unlock global careers for students from Marathwada, offering them a launchpad into the international skies.

City’s skies, new identity

“Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar now has its own flying training academy, which will help the city gain recognition as an emerging hub in the aviation sector.”

— Sunit Kothari, Chairman, Civil Aviation Committee, ATDF

Next steps underway

“The land has been officially allotted. The next steps will be carried out by the academy as per aviation regulations.”

— Sharad Yewale, Director, Chikalthana International Airport