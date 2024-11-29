City gets tap water after 3 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city water supply was disrupted for the past three days. On Friday at 7 am, the water supply to the city was resumed. The elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) were filled immediately, and water distribution to citizens began promptly. Priority was given to the colonies that had not received water on Tuesday. The municipal corporation’s executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak confirmed that the city's water supply had been delayed by three days.

The municipal corporation had taken a 48-hour shutdown to relocate water pipelines at three locations on Paithan Road. After this work, it was expected that water would reach the city by Thursday morning. However, a valve on the pipeline got damaged, and repairs took almost 24 hours. For 72 hours, no water was lifted from Jayakwadi for distribution to the city. On Friday at 7 am, water began arriving at the master balancing reservoir (MBR) in Nakshatrawadi. After that, the city’s ESRs were filled, and the water supply began immediately, Phalak explained.

The city's water supply was postponed by three days. The colonies that did not receive water on Tuesday were given priority on Friday. The colonies scheduled for water supply on Wednesday will now receive it on Saturday. The colonies that did not receive water on Thursday will be supplied water directly on Sunday, said Phalak.

All pipelines operational

All three water pipelines that supply water to the city have been functioning smoothly since Friday morning. The heavy burden lies on the 1200 mm diameter pipeline, while the 900 mm and 700 mm diameter pipelines provide only limited water supply.