City girl Priyanka Rotte shines globally

Aurangabad: City girl Priyanka Ajay Rotte successfully completed her MS in Business Analytics from the University of California, Los Angeles. She was awarded the degree in a ceremony held at the university recently. Priyanka has topped the university ranking with a special award for best academics achiever. She has completed her schooling from the Sharda Mandir Kanya Prashala and B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Indore College with distinction. She did an internship on merit basis at the IIM Bangalore. She has also published articles in reputed international journals. She is a daughter of renowned diabetologist and chief executive officer of CIIGMA Hospital Dr Ajay Rotte and Dr Urmila Rotte. Her parents, relatives and colleagues have extended their best wishes for her bright future.