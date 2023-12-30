City hit by water woes again

Power outage disrupts pumping station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city residents faced another round of water woes on Saturday as a sudden power outage at the Jayakwadi water pumping station disrupted the city's supply.

The disruption, which began around 9:30 am, affected both water supply schemes, leaving several colonies, including the heavily populated Cidco-Hudco area, parched.

While power was restored later in the day, by 7 pm, the impact on water supply was significant. Many areas, particularly in the old city, faced delays with residents who already experienced receiving water only every five to six days now facing an additional disruption.

Despite residents frustrations, executive engineer DK Pandit said that it was a brief power cut and had minimal impact on the overall water supply. However, residents experience contradicts this assessment, highlighting the persistent water challenges faced by the city.