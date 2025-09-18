City hosts session on Temple Economics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Management Association will host Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh, renowned expert on Temple Economics and the Indian Way of Management, on Friday at Anand Hall, MIT, Beed Bypass. An alumnus of XISS Ranchi, MICA Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore, Mr. Singh has served on corporate boards and authored 11 books blending India’s civilizational wisdom with modern business strategies. The session will explore his research on Temple Economics, connecting culture, spirituality, and sustainable growth. The event begins at 5 pm.