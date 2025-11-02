City immersed in devotion to lord Vitthal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city was steeped in devotion on Sunday as chants of “Vitthal Vitthal Jai Hari Vitthal” echoed through every temple for Kartiki Ekadashi. Devotees stood in long queues with folded hands and peaceful smiles, waiting for darshan of Lord Vitthal-Mauli.

At the historic Dhawani Mohalla Vitthal temple, devotees began gathering before dawn. The rituals started with Kakada Aarti and continued with Mahapuja and Maha Aarti performed by Raju Pujari Maharaj. Similar devotion filled temples across Jyotinagar, Garkheda, CIDCO-Hudco, Chikalthana, Beed Bypass, and Paithan Road, where idols of Vitthal were beautifully adorned with tulsi garlands and colourful attire. In the evening, crowds flocked to Nath Mandir in Aurangpura to attend Savita Mule’s Naradiya Kirtan, which drew loud applause and emotional devotion.

Tulsi vivah adds a festive glow

As dusk fell, homes across the city hosted Tulsi Vivah the ceremonial marriage of the holy basil plant marking Kartiki and Prabodhini Ekadashi. Fireworks lit up the courtyards as families recited Mangalashtakas with joy. Community marriages of Tulsi were also organised in Cidco-Hudco and Waluj. Markets buzzed with the sale of flowers, diyas, and puja materials, while tulsi shrines were decorated with geru (ochre clay). The celebrations will continue until Wednesday, November 5.

Morning devotion at Cidco N-8 Garden

The day began with spiritual tunes as singer Subhash Palskar presented soulful bhajans under the theme “Gajar Harinaamacha” at Cidco N-8 Garden. His melodious performance, accompanied by Shruti Kulkarni and Ramlal Shinde, received heartfelt appreciation from devotees. The programme was anchored by Jagdish Erande.

1. Idol of Lord Vitthal-Rukmini at the historic Dhawani Mohalla temple.

2. Singer Subhash Palskar performing bhajans at CIDCO N-8 Garden.