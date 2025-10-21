City in darkness on festival of lights

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Power supply was disrupted in various parts of the city on Tuesday, on Diwali, the festival of lights. There was a 'power outage' in some parts in the morning. Later, as soon as the rains started in the evening, there was an electricity failure in different parts of the city.

In some parts, power supply was restored within 10 to 15 minutes while in other areas, it was disrupted for a long time. The 'Electricity warriors' of MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) rushed to maintain the city’s supply.

A total of 788 officers and employees, including 85 engineers, 96 machine operators, 395 linemen, 156 contract workers and 56 from agencies appointed for maintenance and repair, were kept ready to maintain the power supply. However, power supply disruption due to malfunctions and rain was reported on Diwali festival day.

Power supply was disrupted three times during the day in the Devlai area. When it started raining around 5.30 pm, power supply was disrupted in areas like Hanumannagar, Ulkanagari, Gulmohar Colony, Mayurban Colony, Khadkeshwar, Akashwani area, Seven Hill area, Vijaynagar, Satara, Nageshwarwadi, Samarthanagar, Adarshnagar, Garkheda, Jyotinagar, Railway Station, N-5, Wockhardt Chowk, N-3 and 4, CIDCO, Ganeshnagar, Pundaliknagar and Nyayanagar.

Tripping due to rain resulted in a power supply disruption in some areas. However, Mahavitaran informed that the power supply was restored immediately.

Every Diwali is on duty...

Valmik Nikam, a machine operator on duty at WALMI Sub-station, said that Diwali is a festival of lights. “Lighting up the Diwali of the customers is the Diwali of us Mahavitaran employees. We are ready for uninterrupted service and power supply for the consumers. For the last five years, every Diwali has been celebrated on duty,” he added.