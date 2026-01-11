City industries ensure workers’ voting rights

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Labours in city industrial hubs will get full opportunity to vote as local industries arrange flexible shifts and half-day schedules ahead of civic elections.

Ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls, the State Election Commission on Friday announced a public holiday on January 15 for areas under 29 municipal corporations where polling will take place. Maharashtra’s EV hub will actively participate in the voting process, with local industries from MIDC Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra, and DMIC Bidkin assuring that their workers will be allowed to vote even while on duty. In the industrial areas, thousands of industries across all MIDC zones are expected to exercise their workers’ right to vote, industry sources said. Industrial associations stated that they have not yet received an official notice from the collector’s office but will comply strictly once it is issued. The holiday will cover government and semi-government offices, municipal corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks, and central government offices within the civic bodies’ jurisdiction.

Workers’ voting rights assured

“Some industries may not be able to close completely, but we will ensure every worker can vote. Flexible arrangements, such as shift adjustments or staggered working hours, will be made so no employee misses their chance to participate in the democratic process. Industries remain fully committed to supporting voting.”

– Utsav Machhar, President, CMIA

Industries to support voting

“Industries that remain operational will run half-day or split shifts, ensuring production continues smoothly while workers have time to vote. We are committed to supporting the democratic process fully, and industries in Waluj will make sure every worker can exercise their voting rights without disruption.”

– Vasant Waghmare, President, Waluj Industrial Association

Labour voting time assured

“Although we are still awaiting the official notice, our labourers will be given 2–4 hours to vote. Even with alternate shifts or half-day operations, every worker will have the opportunity to participate in the elections. We are committed to ensuring that voting rights are exercised without affecting production.”

– Arjun Gaikwad, President, Massia