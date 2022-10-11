City lawyer duped of Rs 2L under pretext of lucky coupon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

Kranti Chowk police station has registered an offence against so-called herbal company officials and a bank officer on a charge of cheating a city lawyer for Rs 2.04 lakh under the pretext of presenting him Mahindra XUV 500 (four-wheeler) of valuing Rs 14.85 lakh as a lucky winner of the Herbal Ayurveda Company's special dhamaka coupon contest.

The lawyer, Deepak Prabhakarrao Bakshi (Khadkeshwar), in his complaint stated that he received a message and a phone call on March 26. They briefed him that he is the lucky winner of their coupon contest. To win the trust, the Company's vice president Pankaj Singh Badauriya shared his Aadhar Card and other documents. First, he was told to pay a registration fee of Rs 8,500. After this, the company told him that it will pay a 28 per cent tax which is levied upon the gift and he should pay a two per cent tax (Rs 29,700). After payments, he got a message stating that Rs 14.85 lakh has been deposited in his bank account. Accordingly, the company told the lawyer to pay Rs 44,550 as the amount holding charges. Later on, Rs 35,000 was told to deposit as SBI's commission charges, stated the complainant. After due process, he was informed that Rs 14.85 lakh has been transferred. The lawyer was again told to pay Rs 74,250 as transaction hold charges of the West Bengal Government.

Bakshi refused to entertain them. Hence, the accused tricked saying that he would then will not get the gift money. On payment of Rs 74,250, the cyber crooks again demand

Rs 1.10 lakh from him against the issuance of

no-objection-certificate (NoC). When this became intolerable, Bakshi and his son refused to pay the money. Instead, the lawyer contacted the police and complained to Kranti Chowk police station against the company's vice president Pankaj Singh Badauriya, employee Kaushal Paswan and SBI's deputy manager Akash Verma. Police inspector Rajendra Holkar is investigating the case.

The internet crooks leave no opportunity to get money from him the lawyer. They collected Rs 12,400 from the lawyer against refunding the money. Later on, they again demanded Rs 6,200. Instead, Bakshi refused and contacted the police for justice.